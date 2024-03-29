Xabi Alonso confirms which team he will coach next season

xabi alonsocoach of Bayer Leverkusen is the undefeated Bundesliga leaderannounced this Friday He will remain at the club next seasonLike frustrating the dreams of some top clubs liverpool and bayern munich,

The decision was confirmed by the coach, who has a contract until June 2026, in a press conference: “I had a good conversation with Bayer Leverkusen and I told them that I would stay at the club. After talking a lot about my future, I took advantage of the break to think about it and make a decision. For me, This is where I want to be.” ,

The Spanish coach was considered a strong contender for success Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool, and also at Bayern Munich, which has already announced the departure of the coach thomas tuchel After the campaign closes.

At 42, Xabi Alonso’s season is going practically perfect Close to leading Leverkusen to its first Bundesliga titleDue to which Bayern’s streak of winning 11 consecutive titles ended.

In addition to the local championship, Xabi Alonso still has options to win titles in two other competitions for the team: dfb pokal (will play semi-final against Dusseldorf) and uefa europa league (Will face West Ham in the quarter-finals).

Bayer Leverkusen is 10 points ahead of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga after 26 rounds and plays again against Hoffenheim this Saturday.

xabi alonso arrived at the club October 2022Took charge of a team in the relegation zone and in a year and a half he completely reversed reality.