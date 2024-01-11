Exercise to help your mental health

Mental health is a state of well-being that allows people to cope with stressful moments in life, develop all their skills and be able to learn and work properly. It is a fundamental part of health and well-being that supports our individual and collective abilities to make decisions, establish relationships, and shape the world in which we live. Therefore, it is essential that we do some physical activities that are responsible for stimulating the secretion of various hormones that help our brain to heal.

On the other hand, regular and adequate physical activity, which includes any body activity that requires energy, can reduce the risk of many non-communicable diseases and disorders, such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, breast cancer, Cancer and colon, as well as depression.

1. There is a connection between physical activity and mental health

By exercising we stimulate the release of endorphins in our brain, which are released during and after physical exercise and create a better state of happiness and emotional well-being.

2. How much exercise should we do to boost our mental health?

The answer will certainly depend on age, although in reality, it is not as much as one might think. It’s not necessary to lock yourself in the gym for hours or spend the entire afternoon on the treadmill. All the physical and mental health benefits can be achieved with 30 minutes of moderate exercise five times a week.

Additionally, it can be spread out into two 15-minute or three 10-minute exercise sessions. Even a few minutes of physical activity is better than none at all. You can start with five to 10 minute sessions and gradually increase it. The more exercise you do, the more energy you’ll have, so eventually you’ll feel ready for something else. The key is to commit to doing some physical activity most days.

3. walk

All you need to perform this exercise is a good pair of tennis shoes and excellent company. You can do this with a friend or family member and it’s ideal for socializing while getting your body active.

4. swim

An ideal exercise for those who love water. It is one of the most complete physical activities. It can be combined with other exercises like aerobics in the same pool, which will help strengthen the muscles.

5. Bicycle

This can be done on a favorite route and with a group of people to stay motivated. If this is not possible, a stationary bike would be the best option to move your body without leaving home.

6. Yoga

The best thing about this exercise is that you do not need to be an expert to practice it, as it has many levels of difficulty. You can start with basic, simple but very complete stretches and movements, which are ideal for strengthening muscles and clearing your mind.

7. dance

Dancing is a very holistic activity. This can be done with the rhythm of music and a good group of friends, and it will be enough to stay in shape. In addition, it is ideal to do it as a couple, there you are accomplishing a double task: exercising to maintain good mental and physical health, and at the same time, spending quality time with your partner.