James Dhati: A Quebec dancer who collaborated with Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna

After dancing with Rihanna in India earlier this month, Quebec’s James Dhati will join Kendrick Lamar on stage as part of the Tecate Pal Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico on Friday evening.

“My dream has always been to be able to travel all over the world to dance. I guess I can say it came true,” the 27-year-old dancer said breathlessly.

James Dhati, originally from Laval, moved to Los Angeles about two years ago in hopes of seeing his dream come true. Since then, the Quebecer has danced with big names on the international music scene; In addition to Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar, he has participated in various performances by artists such as Karol G and Blackpink.



“I was honored”

He was also part of Rihanna’s entourage for a concert she gave in India earlier this month. Although it was a private event – ​​held as part of the wedding of the son of a wealthy local businessman – the show is widely considered to be the Barbadian-born singer’s comeback; It has been almost eight years since the interpreter of diamonds The stage was not taken for a full concert.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Rihanna. I grew up watching their music videos on MusicPlus! But when I moved to Los Angeles, I never thought I’d ever be able to dance with her; I didn’t believe she would do concerts again. It was an honor to be with them for their comeback,” says James Dhati.

This was the second collaboration between the Quebecer and the international star, with the two artists sharing the Super Bowl stage during the halftime show last year.



Quebec dancer James Dhati was part of the troupe accompanying Rihanna during the Super Bowl halftime concert in 2023.



Kendrick Lamar ‘Down to Earth’

On Friday evening, at the Tecate Pal Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico, James Dhathi will perform with Kendrick Lamar as part of a troupe of seven dancers.

Quebecer joins Californian rapper’s crew for world tour in 2022 The Big Steppers Tour. Since last summer, James Dhati has been on the road with Kendrick Lamar at various festivals including Osheaga. And as the months passed, they learned more about the man behind the public persona.

He stressed, “Kendrick Lamar is a very human person who, despite all his success, still remains down to earth.”

The Tecate Pal Norte festival is expected to draw more than 125,000 people, with the event also featuring headliners such as Louis Tomlinson, Blink-182, Imagine Dragons and Thirty Seconds to Mars.