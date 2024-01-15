Schedule, opening game and where to watch on TV USA and Mexico

This Thursday, March 28, at 3:05 PM Eastern Time in the United States, the 2024 season mlb, Although we remember that Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres He started the campaign after playing two games in South Korea.

inaugural games of 2024 Major League regular season They will take place this Thursday, so there will be a total of 13 games, as two were suspended due to bad weather.

Angels Angels and Baltimore Orioles They will be the first teams to take the field to perform the famous kick opening day.





What is Opening Day and when is it played?



The opening games of the MLB season are known as Opening Day. This usually occurs in late March or early April; It is considered by baseball fans as the perfect opportunity to forget the past season and get excited for the new season.

Januaryl Inauguration Day Of the most notable games only five or seven are played, although all of them will take place this season, although two were postponed due to bad weather.

As a notable fact, cincinnati It has since become the city with the most repeat hosting of the event. Reds They are the first team in the history of baseball in the United States.

Which teams play on opening day?



Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles 3:05 PM ET

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros 4:10 PM ET

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres 4:10 PM ET

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 pm ET

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins, 4:10 pm ET

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds 4:10 PM ET

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 PM ET

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, 4:10 pm ET

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox, 4:10 pm ET

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers, 7:35 pm ET

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics, 10:07 pm ET

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners 10:10 PM ET

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 pm ET





Which sports were suspended on Opening Day 2024?



game of milwaukee brewers vs new york mets It was suspended due to bad weather (heavy rain) in New York, so the doubleheader will be played on Friday, March 29.

Also suspended Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies due to bad weather.

Where to watch Opening Day 2024?



all games of inauguration day 2024 He can be seen on Bailey Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports in the United States. In Mexico you can watch the game of NNew York Yankees vs. Houston Astros By Fox Sports and Star+. duel of Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers It will air on ESPN and you can also watch the St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers duel on Star+.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to miss any of this mlb In both the United States and Mexico you can buy andl mlb tv, Which costs $150 per year (2,483 pesos).