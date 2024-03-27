Los Angeles Dodgers renew Will Smith for 10 years and $140 million

Catcher Will Smith and the Dodgers reached an agreement on a 10-year, $140 million contract extension.

Catcher Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a 10-year, $140 million contract extension, it was announced Wednesday, the latest deal in an offseason of big spending by the team in an effort to retain its core players.

Smith, who turned 29 on Friday, was set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Los Angeles snagged him by giving him a deal that would last through the 2033 season and put him in the middle of one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball. ,

After debuting in 2019, Smith almost immediately established himself as one of the best-hitting catchers in baseball. With the power to hit over 20 home runs, Smith spent most of last season batting third for Los Angeles and was named to the All-Star Game for the first time.

The addition of Shohei Ohtani this winter moves Smith to fourth in the lineup behind three former MVPs: Mookie Betts, Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

Smith’s extension follows the 10-year, $700 million deal signed by Ohtani this winter, as well as Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal, a five-year, $137.5 million extension for Tyler Glasnow and a one-year deal and That’s after $23.5 million. For outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

In total, the Dodgers have committed more than $1.35 billion in payroll this winter.

By extending Smith’s contract for 10 years, the Dodgers would receive significant luxury tax benefits.

The deal would calculate approximately $14 million per year in competitive residual payroll taxes. The deal brought his salary to more than $326 million, as after reaching an agreement with the ninth, Smith was scheduled to earn $8.55 million, a record for a second-time arbitration-eligible catcher.

Since Smith was set to enter free agency at the start of his age-31 season, a decade-long contract gives him more security than receivers typically do.

After playing third and second base in the Dodgers’ minor league system, Smith may eventually move to second as well.

Smith was selected in the first round of the 2016 draft thanks to his offense. During his first five seasons with the Dodgers, he hit .261/.357/.483 with 91 home runs and 306 RBI. His 18.3% strikeout rate during that time puts him near the top quarter of MLB players.