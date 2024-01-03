Sanchar and Raidos fans come to blows in a brutal fight

Beginning of Concacaf Champions League Football fans have been tainted by a new episode of violence communication from guatemala and of Rayados de Monterrey They will face each other in pitched battle This Tuesday, February 6, around the National Stadium Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

Videos began to circulate through social networks Dispute on roads near property Guatemala where followers of both factions faced each other in a bloody street fight that later ended Initial balance injured at least eight.









Communications and Rayados fans face each other in a pitched battle X: @LaRed1061







Supporters of both the teams clashed with each other, but quickly They started attacking with stones, sticks and glass bottles, In one recording you can see a group of at least 10 Rayados supporters being dragged Hitting a guy with a cremas shirt.

Local newspaper La Prensa Libre gave this news Municipal Corporation Fire Department treated many injured people and spokesperson for the Guatemalan Municipality Amilcar MontejoIt was specified that there had been eight injured so far, although it was not specified which team they were supporters of.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. No arrests have been reported for the attacks.The riots occurred minutes before the opening whistle of the first leg of the tournament.

So far neither club has commented on the incidents outside the Doroteo Guamuch National Stadium.