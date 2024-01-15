The 2nd International Congress of Traditional Chinese Medicine started in Brasília

By Xinhua 22 March 2024 | 14:51

A pharmacist prepares a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoction at the Sanya City Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital in Sanya, south China’s Hainan province, on Aug. 20, 2022, in China. (Xinhua Guo Cheng)

With the participation of prominent personalities, the Second International Congress of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) began today Thursday at the Brasília International Convention Center, which will take place from March 21 to 23 with the motto: “Integrating prevention, promotion and sustainability in health Do “System”.

This event, which combines the V Pan American TCM Congress and the I Latin American TCM Congress, is organized by the World Federation of Traditional Chinese Medicine (WFCMS), which has 286 members from 74 countries and territories, and strengthens its position . A leading international educational organization.

With the support of the China-Brazil International Cooperation Base for Traditional Chinese Medicine and Cienlabor Industry, as well as the Brazilian Academic Consortium of Integrative Health (CABSIN), INC seeks to promote the development of Traditional Chinese Medicine in the Americas. ,

The Congress will be attended by government officials, academicians, businessmen and professionals from various fields related to the subject.

The program’s programming covers a wide range of topics, from basic and clinical research to cultural preservation and the role traditional Chinese medicine has played in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fang Fang, Director of the São Paulo Traditional Chinese Medicine Base and Chairman of the Congress Organizing Committee, highlighted the contribution that Traditional Chinese Medicine can make in Brazil.

“Helding such a TCM congress in Brasília is very important to promote TCM in Brazil and provide another complementary option for public health. There is still no law that allows the use and practice of TCM in Brazil. gives, but I think TCM can bring many benefits to the Brazilian people,” he said.

For his part, Dr. Marcos Vinicius Soares Pedrosa, Director of the Department of Comprehensive Care Management of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, highlighted that Traditional Chinese Medicine is widely accepted in his country, even in the urban peripheries ” More than you think”.

“The importance of traditional Chinese medicine for our integrated health system is very high. It has already been introduced in more than 85 percent of our municipalities and people are very satisfied with the service and it is helping us address the main health problems here. Is contributing a lot to the country,” he said.

“It has huge support from a population that has been calling for this type of care to be incorporated into our health system for decades, and we have already achieved a significant expansion of these practices in both hospitals and primary care,” he said. Have done.”

According to Soares Pedrosa, people’s average opinion is very positive towards practices such as acupuncture and physical practices such as Lian-kun and Tai-chi that are already widespread.

He explained that although the use of traditional Chinese medicine is common in Brazil, there is no law regulating the practice. A bill has been discussed in Congress for more than two decades, with hopes that it will be approved soon.

“I think it will be a huge leap forward in this association, in this mutual cooperation between our countries, and it will also extend our support to the rest of Latin American countries through the Pan American Health Organization,” he said.

Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Federal District George Viana, a nurse by profession, highlighted the holistic approach of Traditional Chinese Medicine, complementary to Western medicine.

“Traditional Chinese medicine is thousands of years old and has always been deeply rooted in a holistic understanding of the human body and the interconnectedness between mind, body and spirit. Building on this principle, over the centuries, China’s practitioners have developed a vast “Therapeutic techniques, including acupuncture, herbal medicine, therapeutic massage and therapeutic exercise,” he said.

Viana said that while Western medicine focuses on treating specific symptoms with medicinal or surgical interventions, TCM offers a broader, more integrative perspective.

“In addition, Traditional Chinese Medicine often excels in disease prevention, emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet, and self-care practices such as therapeutic exercise and meditation,” he said.

The Deputy highlighted that among the countless areas of bilateral cooperation between China and Brazil, health is one of the areas that could benefit the most.

“Not only because of the cutting-edge science and high technology produced by China, but also because of its use of the traditional knowledge of the ancient civilization,” he said.

Dr. Ramon Calduch, President of the European Foundation for Traditional Complementary and Integrative Medicine, said that choosing the most appropriate treatment for health care is a human right, and recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) has published a series of reports to guarantee Have prepared. Application of traditional treatments.

In those documents he referred to the 2014-2023 strategy, extended by one year, which made recommendations to all countries on the application of traditional medicine. He said a new 2025-2034 strategy should be discussed at the 77th WHO Assembly next May.

“In order not to violate people’s fundamental rights, it will be necessary for different countries to be aware of the importance of regulating these treatments in both their practice, learning and research, as recommended by WHO,” Calduch told.

These measures will ensure the safety of its citizens in terms of health with good practices and truly informed health advice, allowing people to decide how they want to take care of their health.

“In conclusion, freedom of therapeutic choice and regulation of traditional complementary and integrative medicine by States are part of the rights of individuals in the field of international human rights law and should be guaranteed,” he stressed.

