They create the first programmable logical quantum processor that will help in medicine and other fields

Harvard physicist made the first logical quantum processor Programmable, capable of up to encoding 48 logical qubits And execute hundreds of logic gate operations.

Published in Nature, it is a important milestone looking for a computing Stable and Scalable Quantum Technology, A ultra high speed that will allow revolutionary progress in various fields, including medicine, science and finance, the university said in a statement.

You can also read: Google Chrome removes cookies to avoid invasive advertising

the system is first demo execution of large scale algorithms on quantum computers error correctionThe beginning of the advent of relatively fault-tolerant or reliably uninterruptible quantum computing.

Professor Mikhail Lukin, who led the research, described achievement As a possible turning point similar to the early days in the field of artificial intelligence:improvement idea quantum errors And fault tolerance, a long-proven principle, is beginning to bear fruit.

I think this is one of those moments where it’s clear that something very special is coming. Although there are still challenges ahead, we hope this new breakthrough will significantly accelerate progress toward useful large-scale quantum computers. , Lukin said in a statement.

In quantum computingA quantum bit or “qubit” is a unit of Information, like a binary bit in classical computing. For more than two decades, physicists and engineers have shown the world that quantum computing In principle, it is possible to manipulate quantum particles (whatever they may be) atomsion or photon) to form a physical qubit.

but are successfully exploiting it Strangeness of quantum mechanics Computing is more complex than simply storing sufficient quantity A large number of qubits, which are inherently unstable and prone to being destroyed by their quantum state.

the real ones’state coins‘The so-called logical qubits are: packets of redundant and error-correcting physical qubits, which can store information For use in quantum algorithms.

construction of logical qubits Controllable units (like classical bits) have been a fundamental obstacle to this field, and it is generally accepted that until quantum computer can work reliably with logical qubits, the technology will not really be able to move forward.

Till today, best computer systems One or two logical qubits and a quantum gate operation (similar to a single code unit) between them are shown.

The Harvard team’s progress is based on many things years of work Quantum computing architecture is known as nuclear matrix Neutral, pioneered by Leukin Laboratory.

He major component is a block of the system rubidium atom Ultracold suspension, in which atoms (physical orbitals of the system) can rotate and connect in pairs (or “entanglements”) in the middle of the calculation.

pairs of atoms Joined together they form doors, which are power units computing. Previously, the team had demonstrated low error rates in its interleaving operations Reliability of your system Matrix of neutral atoms.

with him quantum processor Logically, researchers now demonstrate Control Parallel multiplexing of a full patch of logical qubits using lasers. it The result is more efficient And scalable compared to controlling individual physical qubits.

He the team will keep working To demonstrate more types of operations on your 48 logical qubits and to configure your system run continuouslyInstead of manually cycling as you do now.