They reveal a fracture in the Cruz Azul locker room

The defender signed with Mazatlán a few days ago and now he has received a bomb that has made the atmosphere in the light blue locker room tense.

Juan Escobar is going to be Toluca’s new player. The Paraguayan defender will already have an arrangement with the Red Devils team and only the final details remain to be fixed blue Cross, who will remain the owner of their file. This will be the result after the fight with the Guarani martin anselmi At the beginning of the preseason.

But Escobar’s departure will not only open a hole in the Blue defense, its collateral effects are also being felt in the atmosphere that reigns in the locker room. Alonso Escobarza, who had left for Mazatlán a few days earlier, He admitted that Cruz Azul has a fracture in the locker room As a result of the fight between Escobar and Koch.

,Before the fight everything was going well, I liked what was going on, I wanted to stay in the team because there was a good atmosphere., But there was a fight, there was a separation from the captain and the fact that the atmosphere had deteriorated, things were no longer the same, it had a huge impact on everything that happened.”The defender commented in an interview for ESPN.

Escoboza’s words highlight an open mystery that has been discussed in the media in recent days. Some players are not happy with the situation, while others have publicly shown their support for Martin Anselmi. The last of these was Uriel Antuna, who did so in the press conference presented this Thursday.

,I think every coach has his own way of playing like anyone else. Everyone is different, they have their own ideas. You have to adapt to whatever the coach tells you as quickly as possible., I have always tried to do it in the best possible way, whether I have to play or not and I believe that is what happens with each of our teammates.“, admitted the forward about his coach.

Uriel Antuna asks for patience

,Antuna also talked about the playing system that Anselmi demands from his players. The instructions the coach has given us are very clear, so we are processing it somehow. There are no other attributes other than being aggressive, pressing, having possession of the ball, being aggressive. “We missed the last touch, but we are working to score.”Explained the ‘witch’.

When will Cruz Azul play again?

Cruz Azul returns to Liga MX action this Saturday, January 27, when it hosts Mazatlán at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium as part of Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2024. The match is scheduled for 5:00 pm (local time) and can be followed through VIX Premium Signals, a special platform. However, in Vamos Azul we will take a minute-by-minute account of the meeting.