Young Cuban in serious condition after being stabbed in the head

The weekend was full of violence in Havana, the capital of Cuba, where a picture emerged of a young man with a knife stuck in his head.

“It happened at a party on Calle 90 corner 43 in Mariano…Mariano, Saturday 03/09. The young man is in intensive care and his condition is said to be serious,” said content creator Saul Manuel on his Facebook profile.

The communicator Niober Lisia asked through his social networks for clarification of this fact, about which there are not many details, although he confirmed that the young man is in serious condition due to injuries.

Some people claimed that the area where the incident allegedly took place is known for frequent violence.

“I’m from Marianao. That area is Santa Felicia and about a month ago they stabbed a boy to death. The violence is increasing every day, they fight and kill each other for anything, life has no value on that island,” said one internet user.

“This was three blocks from my house, they attacked a guy and killed him three or four months ago,” another Facebook user warned after seeing a photo of the young man.

Others said the injured youth may have links to a criminal gang and had reportedly sworn to take revenge if he survived the incident.