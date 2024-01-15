American Airlines’ change that creates concern among travel agencies

Changes to the frequent flyer program American Airlines Put Argentina’s tourism agencies on alert, expressing their “great concern” and “cautioning” about these amendments.

This is clear from a statement issued by the Air Transport Commission of FAEVYT (Argentine Federation of Associations of Travel and Tourism Companies), in which they mention the changes that North American airlines will implement from May 1 and what they consider “American Airlines’ new attack against travel agencies”

“We express great sector concerns And we warn about the modification of Frequent traveler of ‘AAAdvantage’ program By which, from that date, only those passengers who book their travel tickets directly with the airline or through ‘preferred agencies’, representing less than 1% of the total number of travel agencies in the country, receive miles. Will be able to do. Argentine Republic”, the text began.

This move by American Airlines hurts agencies

From Favit He said American Airlines’ move “clearly constitutes a abuse of dominant position Against travel agencies, which will cause great economic damage and, as a result, also harm the end customer, both corporate and leisure, by depriving them of the possibility to manage reservation functions, accumulation of miles and program benefits to their trusted travel agents. Will be deprived.

Tourism agencies say the measure “constitutes discrimination that will result in In the most complete sales concentration “In its direct channel, resulting in a harmful practice of competition in the context of Argentina’s competition protection and commercial loyalty laws.”

In this sense, the text highlights that travel agencies constitute the main distribution channel, “with 70% of sales within the country.” He elaborated, “We are responsible for promoting corporate agreements, strengthening the brand, and encouraging our customers to join the American Airlines Partner Program. Unfortunately, the airline is not recognizing this important contribution ”



Tourism agencies express concern about changes at American Airlines

Claims of tourism agencies

“At FAEVYT we adhere to Complaints and Requests The agencies we represent and we urge American Airlines to promote healthy competition and guarantee a level playing field for all actors in the agency market,” the text said.

And he concluded: “We strongly believe in an environment where innovationQuality of service and transparency are fundamental pillars that drive the development of our industry, which is why we are evaluating the implementation – if negotiations are not fruitful – of actions aimed at judicial recognition of the practice as inappropriate. For our activity”.

According to the airline, since October last year American Airlines has 38 weekly flights between Argentina and the United States Following an increase in the number of journeys between Ezeiza and some of its main destinations.

For example, there are currently seven weekly flights to Dallas (previously there were four), 10 to New York And the company makes 21 trips weekly to Miami. The latter, in fact, is one of the favorite destinations of Argentines traveling abroad.