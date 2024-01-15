‘Beetlejuice 2’: Jenna Ortega reconnects with her dark side in an interesting trailer

The first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s classic has finally arrived and Jenna Ortega almost feels the same way Wednesday,

In this new film, expected on our screens on September 6, Michael Keaton reprises the legendary role of Betelgeuse (Betelgeuse in English) with Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, who find the characters they played in the 1988 classic .

Directed by Tim Burton and written by series creator Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the cast of this sequel includes Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe. Wednesday,

According to a synopsis provided by Warner Bros. Studios, the plot of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse ,beetlejuicebeetlejuice) revolves around the Deetz family’s return to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy.

Still haunted by Betelgeuse, Lydia’s (Winona Ryder) life is turned upside down when Astrid (Jenna Ortega), her rebellious teenage daughter, discovers a mysterious model of the city located in the attic and leads her to life after death. The portal to the exit accidentally opens.

The first film was a surprise success in 1998. betelgeuse It grossed $75 million at the worldwide box office and inspired a Broadway musical.

