“Does he have any other chances? That’s the question”

klian mbappe He is once again the main protagonist in the transfer market. The French player expires his contract with PSG in June, so he is free to negotiate his future with any club and his possible arrival at Real Madrid. In this sense, the world champion with France in 1998 is undoubtedly an authoritative voice to speak about a player like Kylian Mbappé. Robert PiresThe former player of teams like Arsenal and Villarreal spoke about the possibility that the PSG star will eventually sign for Real Madrid. It should be remembered that the Frenchman, a retired midfielder, was about to sign for Real Madrid in 2000 after the Euro Cup. The player claims that Juventus and Real Madrid were interested in acquiring his services, but he ultimately decided to move to Arsenal.

Robert degrades Mbappe and reminds him that he was the first to say no to the white team: “I was the first person to reject Real Madrid, I had two other options like Arsenal and Juventus. If I had signed for Real Madrid I wouldn’t have had these options.” But the French international went further when Mbappe rejected Real Madrid for the first time: “Do you have any other possibilities besides Real Madrid? that is the question. I would like to see him in Liverpool. It’s a great club, family, structure, no pressure, cool fans… Plus Mbappé-Salah can be explosive. I think he’s capable of rejection”