Salma Hayek, 57, is sexier than ever in a bikini, she leaves her fans in shock

it doesn’t take much time Salma Hayek delight. Give her a little sun and the beach, and the 57-year-old actress suddenly strips down to her best bikini for a photo shoot, the results of which she’ll be happy to share on Instagram. This Sunday, Salma was immortalized with her feet in the water, wearing a black two-piece that revealed her goddess figure, while the sun set behind her.

And who took this photo? Their daughter, Valentina, 16. “Having a photographer in the family is always helpful”, Salma Hayek commented in the caption, giving credit to the teen. If fans praise the young girl’s qualities as a photographer, others can’t help praise mother, as always.

Salma Hayek immortalized in bikini by her daughter

It is not that she does not post such pictures every four mornings, but Salma’s effect in bikini is always there. And it is in abundance! “It helps to be photogenic and perfect”, “Wonderful”, “A captivating landscape and spectacular beauty”, “The most beautiful and sexiest woman in the world”, “Salma, you are so sexy and beautiful, I will always be your fan!” ,can we read into it notes,

Salma Hayek, always incredible in a swimsuit, likes to regularly show off her dream body on social networks. And it’s not its fans who are going to complain! But what is his secret? Definitely not sports, she hates that. A few months ago, she revealed that her fountain of youth… Attention, , For me, the game is too hard to play, he announced entertainment tonight, It is really very difficult to maintain the discipline of exercising regularly. But meditation is child’s play, because I practice it however I want. ,

And in a podcast, Salma also revealed: “What do I feel when I don’t meditate for a while? Not only does my face start sagging, but everything else starts getting worse. My herniated disc, my neck, hip and ankle problems are coming back. I’m about to cum! , Apparently, she continues to meditate…

