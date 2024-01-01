Energy Rituals: How to Attract Good Luck

Good luck is fundamental in life, as it directly affects issues LoveThe HealthThe economic prosperity and fulfillment of personal objectives among many others.

Attracting good luck and keeping away bad luck are two things that usually go hand in hand. There is a ritual in Japanese culture that is based on the premise that to start the new year in the best possible way, you must end the year ending by doing a good cleaning of your home and personal affairs.

This is the Osuji method and, like other similar rituals, it proposes that cleaning the house also has an effect on a person’s energy and mental state.

It is said that the best date to implement it is December 28, although there are also versions that say that the important thing is that it happens at the end of the year, no matter what day it is.

Cleaning the house thoroughly, removing broken and old items that are no longer used, harmonizing with palo santo, incense and fragrance are some of the tasks that are included in this ritual.

An important thing to keep in mind for this and other rituals is that it should be performed during the day and, if it is for good luck, fortune and prosperity, even better.

Cinnamon is a spice credited with immense power at the esoteric level. It is said to attract good luck and is extremely effective in terms of prosperity and abundance.

There are many rituals that can be performed with cinnamon. One of them is to take a pinch of this ground spice, stand at the door of the house and blow it inwards, imagining that good luck enters the house to settle down.

You can also dissolve a little of it in the water used to clean floors, glass and other surfaces. Placing cinnamon sticks at the entrance of the house, dusting your shoes, and burning incense sticks made from this spice are other recommended practices.

of one feng shui It is a philosophy that broadly addresses the relationship between a person’s vital energy and the spatial organization of their home.

According to this system of Eastern thought, keeping a “bowl” full of fruits in the kitchen is “good health” for the home. Like colors, each fruit has a special meaning in Feng Shui.

To ward off bad luck, whether in the kitchen or in any other environment, one ritual involves placing nine oranges in a single “bowl”.