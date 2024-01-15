Minnesota announces Opening Day lineup with Correa and Santana

The wait is over, the date that many fans had marked on their calendars has finally arrived. He opening day Of major League Baseball Will start this Thursday, March 28 minnesota twins The lineup for the first game of the regular season was officially announced.

guided by the ninth Rocco Baldelli Will visit Kauffman Stadiumhouse of kansas city royalsat 4:10 pm (GMT-4) to face their rival from the American League Central Division.

Likewise, the first series of the trip will have a Latin flavor as it will feature a Puerto Rican, two Dominicans and a Venezuelan for starters. opening day,

Manager Baldellifrom the early hours Advertisement For those looking for their first win of 2024, here they are:

1- Byron Buxton (CF).

2- Ryan Jeffers (C).

3- Royce Lewis (3B).

4- Carlos Correa (SS).

5- Carlos Santana (1B).

6- Max Kepler (RF).

7- Kyle Farmer (2B).

8- Willie Castro (LF).

9- Manuel Margot (DH).

Whereas, pablo lopez will be in charge of maintaining the attack of Royal Family, ,digested, comes from judicious throwing in spring training After posting a 7.07 ERA in 14.0 complete innings. However, his numbers are increasing positively from the 2021 season to 2023, it is not without reason that last year he went star game and finished seventh in the voting for Cy Young Award,

Correa and Santana will guide the Minnesota Twins attack

At the same time, carlos correa And Carlos Santana They will be in charge of scoring runs by occupying the middle part of the lineup. This will be an interesting pairing to watch throughout the season, given the Puerto Rican’s ability to get on base and how timely the Dominican is when it comes to hitting with runners on base. As long as both players are healthy, the pace of the game shouldn’t be a major issue for either of them.

In the end, both belt As Santana They arrive with a good running game on offense and rack up 10 and 14 hits respectively during this time. spring training with minnesota twins, for its part, carlos correa He gave up an offensive line of .263/.310/.368, while, Carlos Santana He closed with a solid .318/.400/.386.

