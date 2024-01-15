Magnetic, Anne Hathaway revives this vintage hairstyle

Boy cut, mullet, long bob… Anne Hathaway never ceases to amaze us with her frequent hair changes. If she appeared at the premiere of the film “The Idea of ​​You” in Texas on March 16, 2024 with a completely French-style hairstyle, she is a completely different person – much less intelligent and more sulphurous – than we. Let’s look at the latest “Vanity Fair” cover. Photos that he shared on his Instagram account with a very clear caption: “I am a Scorpio…”, in other words “I am a scorpion”. Spicy and magnetic again? It can be experienced in all its beauty. A smokey eye and dark lipstick – clearly flirting with a chic version of quirky makeup – with her sophisticated hairstyle designed by the expert hands of Orlando Pita. A modern-day pixie cut? At first glance, looking at the home page, one might believe it because these lengths appear shorter at the edges. And yet it’s actually a banana bun with a big puff on top, which we see in other photos taken by photographer Norman Jean Roy.

Banana bun, back?

It’s been a long time since banana bread disappeared. Very sophisticated, very classic, very vintage… there were many adjectives that caused it to decline over time until it slipped into oblivion. Here, in an ultra-modern version (with strong makeup by Gucci Westman), it comes back to life and makes the wearer feel like a femme fatale. A hairstyle we’d happily wear on our Saturday evenings, but we admit it’s extremely technical to achieve.