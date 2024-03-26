Polish: Having 5 World Cup players is more important than new talent

Alan Pulido confirmed that Mexico’s defeat against the United States should lead to a significant change in the structure of Aztec football

defeat of Mexico from this perspective usa Mexican football has been shaken up and some believe it is time to end the process Jaime Lozano, However, in an exclusive chat with ESPN, the former Try forward, alan pulidoSaid it’s time to trust the strategist’s process.

“I think we lack long processes and those processes require failures to achieve success, I think without failures, without defeats and things like that, you can’t really achieve that. You will not be able to achieve the kind of success that is desired.” what is expected, usa Had to sacrifice a World Cup, in the past they went with only youth and they performed better and I think in this next World Cup they will come with even better preparation and in Mexico we are always thinking that Any player would achieve a fifth World Cup, because it would be historic and “we look at things that are not so important in a football context,” he explained.

“What the United States has done is not lose its identity, they continue to add more teams to the league, they always bring more competition to the league, the infrastructure is fantastic, of MLS It has evolved a lot and I think that has not happened in Mexico, the league is essential, there are three or four teams and the rest do not compete in the same way, they have eliminated promotion and demotion, They take away opportunities from players because there are so many foreigners, so Mexico “It’s not losing its identity and the United States is not losing it, they continue to add positive things and that is reflected in the national team,” Pulido said.

On the other hand, despite Jaime Lozano’s confidence in the process, the Sporting Kansas City forward regretted the image that Mexico left in the Nations League.

“The team finished in vain, I really believe that the approach against the superior United States was not in the best way and it showed that man for man is better, we can do it in Europe with the number of players they have. Let’s continue to watch. With experience and everything that comes with it, in recent years, the United States has dominated CONCACAF,” he said.

polish It also believes that a large part of the superiority of the United States lies in Mexico It depends on the quality of players the North Americans have.

“The players they have in Europe are in important teams, very famous teams around the world, the mentality is very different now, how they approach each game, the physical preparation, here they really put a lot of emphasis on that. And I think suddenly you can see on the field how they move after each ball, with so much aggression, the players are getting stronger and stronger, and in the end he overtakes you in the games, I think Mexico was one of the teams that they played the best football with the ball, but now the United States does too and I think they have those two parts that are already physically and technically ready for this game. But dominate,” he said.

former attacker Shivaj And tigers hopefully against this defeat usa Bringing radical changes to the structure of Mexican soccer.

“There must be important changes, but really important changes, that relegations come back, that foreigners be removed, that they give young Mexicans the opportunity to debut more in Liga MX, things that will replace many of the things that have been lost. “…an identity that really existed before in Mexican football,” he said.