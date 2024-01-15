Anne Hathaway suffered a miscarriage while playing a pregnant woman on stage: “It was very hard to keep it to myself”

If Molière died on or near the stage, Anne Hathaway Also experienced luck while playing a play in 2015. While the American actress played the role of a pregnant woman landShe was passing through a at the same time abortion Along with its representations. He told this in an interview Vanity Fair,

”The first time I was pregnant, it wasn’t working for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth on stage every night,” she begins. In real life her unexpected pregnancy inevitably left her distressed and she had no choice but to tell your friends the truth Backstage at the end of the show. “When I was on stage, it was very hard to keep it to myself, where I was pretending everything was fine. I had to accept this part of reality…”

if his second pregnancy Starting in 2019, Anne Hathaway wanted to become a spokesperson for all women who do not have the chance to express their problems. “When everything went well for me, after experiencing the other side of the coin – where you have to have the grace to rejoice for others – I wanted to say to my sisters who had also experienced the same thing: ‘You need this. Always be kind. I look at you and I become like you”, relates mother of two children,