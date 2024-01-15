Possible formation of friendly match

Peru team coach, Jorge Fossati, is preparing a very competitive lineup to face the friendly duel against Nicaragua.

Peru will face Nicaragua in a friendly match this Friday, March 22 fifa date, This duel would mark the debut of George Fossati as Bicolor’s strategist. For this reason, there are expectations to know the eleven that will start the action in the Matute area.

it is known that George Fossati He would use the system that allowed him to become national champion with Universitario, a 3-5-2. On several occasions, the Uruguayan tactician explained that beyond a tactical drawing, the most important thing for him is how his players interpret his idea of ​​the game.

He assured that if he felt that his players were not feeling comfortable or the results were not as desired, he would have no problem in changing his system. Everything goes together with a strategy.

,The playing system is a way to distribute players on the field, but it is not the fundamental thing. Obviously, if I use it regularly, it’s because I believe it provides a range of answers to what I want from my team.” Fossati said.

Jorge Fossati will debut as Peru coach

The libero learned that Piero Quispe would play as an inside midfielder on the left. The tactician wants to take advantage of the ‘gambetita”s speed, ability to cross rivals’ marks and filtered passes.

Possible alignment of Peru

Peru’s team will be composed of: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Miguel Araújo (Carlos Esquez), Alexander Callens; Andy Polo, Miguel Trauco, Wilder Cartagena, Martin Tavara, Piero Quispe; Gianluca Lapadula and Paolo Guerrero

Possible alignment of Honduras

Rodriguez, Fletches, Perez, Acevedo, Hernandez, Coronel, Barrera, Cuarezma, Talavera, Acuña and Lopez.

Where to watch Peru vs El Salvador?

Movistar Deportes, ATV (channel 9) and America TV (channel 4) are the channels that will broadcast the friendly match between Peru vs El Salvador live for the national region.