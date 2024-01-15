“The Lady and the Dragon” with Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix.

“The Maiden and the Dragon”, a fantasy adventure film, will arrive on Netflix on March 8, 2024. Discover a story of survival and courage in a world where dragons exist and ancient debts demand unimaginable sacrifices.

director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo,woman and dragon“Takes us on an epic journey to the center of a kingdom where ancestral traditions control the lives and destinies of individuals. Brilliantly acted by a modest young woman millie bobby brownFinds herself at the center of an exciting intrigue when she agrees to marry a prince charming. nick robinson, However, he soon realizes that he fairy tale It is far from what it seems: the royal family, in order to repay an old debt, decided to sacrifice it Python Firefighter.

Thrown into a dark cave, the young woman must summon her wits and herself Bravery to avoid it destructive destiny, What follows is a captivating adventure filled with magic, mystery, and acts of bravery, where our heroine discovers her own strengths and determines her destiny.

Also includes a star-studded cast Robin Wright, angela bassett, brooke carter, ray winstonAnd Shohreh Aghdashloo, the latter lending his impressive voice to the legendary dragon. Each character brings depth and complexity to the story, enriching the story with their own struggles and triumphs.

Prepare to be transported to a world where courage meets cruelty, and where one young woman defies expectations to create her own legend. ,woman and dragon“comes Netflix on March 8, 2024,

Trailer for “woman and dragon,

Netflix: New movies and series for March 2024

Attention Netflix subscribers! In this month of March, despite the persistent cold but with beautiful days coming, what could be better than occupying your mind by watching a movie or series on the SVOD platform. And for those who have already explored a large part of the available catalog, discover new movies and series for this month of March 2024! (Read more) New movies and series to watch on streaming platforms in February 2024

Don’t know what to look for? To find your way across the endless catalog of streaming platforms, rely on our guide! Here’s a quick overview of the movies and series worth watching right now on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+… (Read more) Streaming: What are we watching on Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ platforms today?

Do you want to relax in front of the TV today? We reveal the week’s releases on your favorite streaming platforms, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+! (Read more)

This page may contain AI-supported elements, more information here.