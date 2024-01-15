Scientists warn of the creation of a new ocean – Ansenem de Ciência

For some time now, scientists have been well aware that one of the largest continental rifts on Earth continues to expand, which could split one of the continents in two and lead to the formation of a new ocean. . How is this possible? In this article we tell you all the details.

One of the largest continental rifts on Earth

The “East African Rift System” (EARS) is known as one of the largest continental rifts on Earth, characterized by extension and whose area is approximately 6,400 kilometers long, approximately 64 kilometers wide and crosses several African countries. Is.

Especially on this continent in its eastern part we find the Great Rift Valley, which is a deep depression that is forming in this place because it is located on the boundary of two different plates, that is, they are moving apart. : Somalia and Nubia plate.

With regard to this great rift, which extends from the Gulf of Aden in the north to Zimbabwe in the south, it has for some time been believed that it is moving steadily southwards, towards Zimbabwe, at an average rate of 2.5 to 5 centimeters per year. The middle is expanding.

Looking at this geological phenomenon, researchers have determined that, if we continue as before, it is possible that the eastern region of Africa will separate from the rest of the continent and give way to a new continental mass, but only No, rather, a new ocean will be formed.

towards the creation of a new ocean

Regarding the separation of the African continent, we must take into account that significant rifts began to form about 30 million years ago and if this geological phenomenon continues at the same rate, it is expected that it will completely collapse in about 10 million years. Will break. According to scientists, that would lead to the formation of a new ocean, among many other issues.

In this regard, geologist Lucia Pérez Díaz details that “when it ruptures, a new ocean will begin to form and, over a period of millions of years, the sea floor will move along the entire rift.” “The sea will flood and as a result the African continent will become smaller and become a large island in the Indian Ocean composed of parts of Ethiopia and Somalia, including the Horn of Africa.”

Thus, it has been suggested that, if the Somalia and Nubia plates continue to move apart as far apart as they have, in millions of years they will separate Africa and a new ocean will form between the two plates, thereby forever changing the continent. Will go. know by now and are paving the way for the formation of a new continental mass that will continue to wander.