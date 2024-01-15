Why does cell phone battery discharge even when not in use?

Although smartphones allow you to surf the Internet, chat, create and share content on social networks, purchase items, and even pay utility bills, one of the major problems that can arise from the use of these devices is There is wear and tear of a battery.

Despite the fact that this technology has evolved significantly in recent years, to the extent that powerful fast charging systems exist. However, it is almost impossible to charge the device to 100%, even if it is not used at all.

One of the main reasons why batteries deteriorate without use is that the energy does not remain constant, as the stored electrodes keep moving. Similarly, at the physical level they remain operational due to the chemical reaction within the battery. This is known as self-discharge, which helps reduce the impact of a problem.

Additionally, it is important to review the applications that have permission to run in the background, With the aim of limiting access to them Apps Which is not necessary in this type of case.

Similarly, there are many habits that can seriously damage the battery of a mobile device without people realizing it and they are the following:

Charge your cell phone anywhere: Few people know that if the phone is left charging on a chair, pillow or in a place where breathing does not occur, this can have major consequences on the battery, as the temperature increases, causing autonomy problems.

Connect your phone while you sleep: Leaving the device charging overnight will cause it to wear out faster than it will when it reaches 100% charge, which is how the useful life of the battery ends.

Use wireless charging continuously: This type of load can save on more than one occasion; However, its continuous use can seriously affect the cell phone battery, Because it has less efficient load and uses less energy.

Leave the device in sunlight: Exposing the device to the sun's rays may cause its temperature to rise to a limit that is not recommended, that is, it becomes hotter than necessary, This is why it will have a huge impact on the phone's battery.

Use the device in the charging process: This is one of the most common mistakes people make, as using the mobile phone while charging can cause it to heat up more than necessary, which can harm the useful life of the phone.

Signs that it’s time to get a new phone

poor battery life